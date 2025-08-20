From Cheetos to world tours: Inside Netflix’s Wednesday marketing machine

When it comes to creating hype, Netflix doesn’t play small — whether it was the global phenomenon of Squid Game or Stranger Things’ mall takeovers, the streamer appears to have perfected the art of turning shows into significant pop culture moments.

Now, Netflix is applying the same strategy to Wednesday, the gothic comedy-drama spin on the Addams Family, starring American actress Jenna Ortega, who is best known for her roles in Wednesday and You.

The series isn’t just back with Season 2; it’s back as an event. From influencer trips to brand collabs to eerie pop-up activations, Netflix is marketing Wednesday like a franchise blockbuster. In short, Wednesday Addams may hate the spotlight, but the marketing spotlight loves her.

The India connection

While most of the official partnerships lean global, Netflix hasn’t ignored the desi audience.

For the Sydney premiere, the platform flew in a few Indian influencers, including Rebel Kid (Apoorva Makhija), Sufi Motiwala, Ankush Bahuguna and Rida Tharana, who then turned their feeds into mini-goth carnivals by posting fits, memes and sneak peeks that made Indian social media timelines impossible to scroll past without spotting Wednesday.

Brand collabs: from cheesy to creepy-cool

However, across the globe, brands have been lining up to embrace the Addams aesthetic.

Cheetos turned New York into a playground with a quirky activation full of 'cheesy' chaos, blending the snack brand’s humour with Wednesday’s offbeat vibe.

Booking.com, as the official title sponsor for Season 2 on Netflix’s ad-supported plan, went full Morticia Addams, inviting travellers to discover chic yet eerie destinations that “darling Gomez would die for”. The campaign even featured Catherine Zeta-Jones (aka Morticia herself) shot in Addams-style sets and costumes.

Wendy’s went all-out goth. Menu boards looked like stained glass, employees donned gothic uniforms, and a limited-edition “Meal of Misfortune” was rolled out, complete with coffin-shaped fry boxes and a blood-red Frosty. Ortega even lent her voice to the ads.

Nubank, the Latin American digital bank, leaned into the Addams’ supposed Latino roots by creating a Tim Burton-style short film about a character named Little Foot chasing his dreams of stardom — a quirky nod to ambition and financial empowerment.

From Europe to Australia, Wednesday’s ‘Doom Tour’ turns premieres into gothic carnivals

Netflix didn’t just rely on collabs; it staged a full-blown world tour. Dubbed the 'Doom Tour' (a cheeky nod to Wednesday Addams’ dark, death-obsessed worldview), the cast and crew made stops across Europe (Romania, Italy, Poland, and the UK), then swung through Asia (South Korea) before landing in Australia in mid-August. Each leg brought fan events, cosplay sightings, and gothic backdrops, with TikTok carrying the buzz to thousands online.

What’s new this season?

Netflix knows fans like to binge but also likes to keep them talking. Season 2 was split into two parts — the first four episodes dropped on August 6, while the remaining four arrived on September 3. This keeps Wednesday in the conversation for weeks, a clever way to stretch the cultural buzz.

It was in Australia that Gwendoline Christie (British actress, Game of Thrones, The Sandman) was confirmed to return. However, it is unclear if her return is as a living character or through "visions"—she was killed (poisoned) in Season 1, and previews tease her presence possibly in psychic or afterlife form.

And the new season isn’t just the same old Nevermore drama. It brings fresh characters:

Steve Buscemi joins as the school’s new principal, Barry Dort.

Joanna Lumley steps in as Grandmama Hester Frump.

And in a cameo fans didn’t see coming, Lady Gaga plays a Nevermore teacher in Part 2. Her appearance was confirmed at Netflix’s Tudum event.