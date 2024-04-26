From Spotify to Tinder: Brands are rallying voters for General Elections 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As we enter the second polling phase, major brands launch election-themed campaigns.
The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held today for 89 seats. Among the major states going to the polls in this round are Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Madhya Pradesh (7), Maharashtra (8), Uttar Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (13), and West Bengal (3).
This year, several brands are running campaigns to encourage people, especially young adults, to vote for their country's future. They want everyone to feel like it is their civilian responsibility to vote and that they have the power to make a difference. These campaigns have used creative ways to get people excited about voting and to show them how important it is.
Here's a list of campaigns that are encouraging people to vote:
Manforce Condoms, from the house of Mankind Pharma, launched a new campaign called #VotingVirgin to encourage people who have not voted before. The campaign aimed to get more first-time voters involved in the upcoming elections. In a fun chat, two friends talk about their first-time experiences. One is excited because they have heard stories from others, while the other friend jokes around. Later, one of the friends and his girlfriend go to vote together for the first time.
Tinder, a dating app, has added special stickers to its app that users can put on their profiles. These stickers are about voting, like voting partner needed, first-time voter, and I voted. The company has collaborated with Yuvaa, an Indian youth media organisation, and Mark Your Presence, an organisation that helps young people learn about voting. From April 18 to May 15, 2024, Tinder users in India will see special cards in the app with information and tips about voting.
Spotify, a music streaming platform, has partnered with the Election Commission of India to launch a campaign - an on-platform hub featuring playlists to soundtrack the voting process. Users received a message from Bollywood musicians AR Rahman and Shankar Mahadevan urging their fans to play their part in the country's development, just as they support their favourite artists' music.
BluSmart, an Indian electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing service and EV charging infrastructure network, launched a campaign called #SmartCitizen. It aims to encourage people in India to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The campaign is all about making sure people in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru know how important it is to vote and how much of a difference one vote can make. BluSmart is even giving a special badge to riders who vote to encourage everyone to get involved in voting.
The Election Commission of India has endorsed a campaign called Responsible Voting, made by Twenty One Productions, an advertising company from Chennai and a part of Twenty One Advertising. The videos use TV and other media to show how important it is to vote responsibly in a way that makes people think.
Paragon’s message
Footwear company Paragon is spreading the word about the current elections to encourage people who have never voted before to join in and help decide what happens in the country. The campaign wants to make voters feel like it is their job to vote and that they can make a difference by coming together. It is also asking other big shoe brands to join in and show how important it is to put aside differences and work together for the country's good.
Bangur Cement has come up with a new campaign featuring Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. It has used different types of media to encourage people to vote. The campaign, Vote Solid, Desh Solid, talks about how important each person's vote is for making the country stronger. The main idea is to show that just like using strong cement to build a sturdy home, voting solidly helps build a strong nation.