FYI, Swiggy now offers up to 60% off; ORM manager “Prem Sanjay” wants you to stop pestering them for it

He wants you to message the ORM team about the weather instead.
Swiggy and Zomato have upped the discount war stakes. From cute push notifications to quirky social media posts, the war has reached the hallowed battleground called 'print'.
Last Sunday (July 11, 2021), Swiggy ran a full-page ad in the Sunday Times edition. It was from "Prem Sanjay", the food delivery company’s online reputation manager. He revealed an eye-opening and yet in-your-face insight about customers always asking, demanding, pleading for discounts.
Do you remember how a decade or two ago discounts were a privilege? Look at us now.
What Sanjay really wanted to tell us was about Swiggy offering good discounts on its platforms. Up to 60 per cent off, and they are from some of the top brands in the city.
The best bit of this letter was the QR code printed at the signature. If you scan it using an app on your smartphone, you are directed to Sanjay’s LinkedIn profile. We tried it but couldn’t reach the profile at all.
This print ad was a reaction to rival Zomato’s ‘No Cooking July’ campaign. As July is its birthday month, it had announced up to 60 per cent off on on all days of the month.
What’s interesting in both these activities is not only the escalation from digital to print communication but the use of a brand face or name to amplify the offering.
Last year, Zomato’s ‘happy rider’ Sonu became a sudden social media sensation after his smiling face touched the hearts of thousands online. Such was his infectious smile, Zomato made his face its social media display picture.