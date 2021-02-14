Ganguly lifts Fortune brand in latest print ad after spell of trolling

The ‘letter’ visible across leading publications starts with Ganguly informing that his heart is fine now and that he has recovered. He then moves on to list a few reasons that could increase the possibility of heart ailments. While the ad does not push a specific brand or product, it does highlight ‘Gamma Oryzanol’, an anti-oxidant present in rice-bran. It is known to help control bad cholesterol in the body and has been prominently advertised by Fortune in the past.