Garmin India announced Kaustubh Radkar as brand ambassador for the Fitness Segment

Kaustubh Radkar is an Ironman Certified Coach and is the first and only Indian to complete the Ironman Triathlon on 30 occasions. In October 2017 and May 2022, he was the only Indian to complete the Ironman World Championship in Kona Hawaii and in St. George, Utah. Having studied and worked at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD (USA), he was the fastest Indian at the Comrades Ultra Marathon in 2016 and holds the record for the fastest debut for an Indian at Ultraman Florida. He was also a former Indian national swimming champion from 1995 to 2000. The Ultraman triathlon is a three-day event that includes 10 km of swimming, 423 km of cycling, and 84.4 km of running (for a total of 517.5 km) carried out over three days with a 12-hour cut-off on each day.