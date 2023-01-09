GetVantage launches its first TVC featuring Gulshan Grover

Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Karun Arya, chief growth officer said, “India is a country of small businesses, and at GetVantage we are excited to help founders win by providing them easy access to non-dilutive working capital. Gulshan Grover is an icon of Indian cinema and we couldn’t think of a better person to lead the delivery of our message through this commercial. Our #GetFunded ads uses iconic phrases made by some of the hosts of Shark Tank S1 that became hugely popular with digital audiences and highlights the virtues of fundraising via the GetVantage marketplace instead of diluting equity. No doglapan. No bakwas. No drama. Funding simplified. The entire idea is to be bold but in a fun, humorous, and intelligent manner.”