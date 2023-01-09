GetVantage launches its first TVC featuring Gulshan Grover

The TVC is conceptualized by GetVantage’s brand team and jointly produced with Chirag Bajaj & Reel Euphoria.
GetVantage launches its first-ever digital brand film & TVC #GetFunded which is aimed at encouraging India’s burgeoning entrepreneurs to make smarter choices when fundraising.
The TVC is conceptualized by GetVantage’s brand team and jointly produced with Chirag Bajaj & Reel Euphoria, the series of ad films under the #GetFunded campaign illustrates how founders today are no longer tied down by traditional funding options, and how GetVantage can help entrepreneurs with access to non-dilutive funding that is data-driven, founder-friendly, and hassle-free.
Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Karun Arya, chief growth officer said, “India is a country of small businesses, and at GetVantage we are excited to help founders win by providing them easy access to non-dilutive working capital. Gulshan Grover is an icon of Indian cinema and we couldn’t think of a better person to lead the delivery of our message through this commercial. Our #GetFunded ads uses iconic phrases made by some of the hosts of Shark Tank S1 that became hugely popular with digital audiences and highlights the virtues of fundraising via the GetVantage marketplace instead of diluting equity. No doglapan. No bakwas. No drama. Funding simplified. The entire idea is to be bold but in a fun, humorous, and intelligent manner.”
The brand films go live across GetVantage’s social media handles on 6 January and on Sony LIV OTT during Shark Tank Season 2. The idea was to pivot the pitch (founder to investor) that viewers see on Shark Tank, and instead have the investor played by Gulshan Grover pitch the founder on smarter, non-dilutive funding.
GetVantage has firmly established itself as the most widely-used RBF platform in India. The company has helped over 450+ of the most exciting businesses across 18+ categories fund over INR 2,500 crore in GMV via its marketplace.