Gillette Venus says ‘Ooohhh without the Ouch’ in its new TVC ft. Ananya Pandey

Commenting on the new TVC Saurabh Bajpai, senior director & country category Leader, Gillette India said, “Since ages, women have been conditioned to believe that attaining beautiful skin requires painful methods. As Gillette Venus, we want to make the hair removal experience a comfortable and painfree process. We want to provide women who choose to remove body hair - a painless method, free of harsh chemicals. We are proud to introduce the latest product from the Gillette Venus portfolio – Simply Venus which is designed to do just that. Feeling beautiful without enduring pain is something every woman strives for and with Gillette Venus beautiful skin is an Ooh without the Ouch”.