Gillette Venus says ‘Ooohhh without the Ouch’ in its new TVC ft. Ananya Pandey

Gillette Venus, has launched its latest TVC campaign which focusses on achieving silky smooth skin effortlessly without any discomfort. The new campaign - “Ooh without the Ouch” is a gentle reminder to all the girls to choose pain-free smoothness using the Simply Venus razor. Equipped with a glidestrip, the hair remover is designed to glide smoothly in a pain-free manner, helping girls feel good and confident in their own skin.
Building on the insight that women in India have largely been using methods for hair removal that are painful, Gillette Venus came to the fore to solve this problem and enable young women to achieve silky smooth skin effortlessly without any discomfort. Unlike waxing, Simply Venus gives you the 'Ooh' without the Ouch, making it the perfect choice for all women who want pain-free, effortless smoothness.
The campaign, conceptualized by Grey India, features Ananya relaxing by the pool when she bumps into a friend who is seen carrying wax strips with her. On questioning her friend, she casually says how a little pain must be endured for an effortless smooth skin, a myth which is then busted by Ananya who recommends using Simply Venus for pain-free hair removal.
Commenting on the new TVC Saurabh Bajpai, senior director & country category Leader, Gillette India said, “Since ages, women have been conditioned to believe that attaining beautiful skin requires painful methods. As Gillette Venus, we want to make the hair removal experience a comfortable and painfree process. We want to provide women who choose to remove body hair - a painless method, free of harsh chemicals. We are proud to introduce the latest product from the Gillette Venus portfolio – Simply Venus which is designed to do just that. Feeling beautiful without enduring pain is something every woman strives for and with Gillette Venus beautiful skin is an Ooh without the Ouch”.
Venus brand ambassador and Youth Icon Ananya Pandey said, “Venus is a game changer for all women who want super smooth skin in a comfortable and painless way. For me Venus wins against all other painful ways of removing hair. With Simply Venus’s gliding feature, it makes Venus feel like a breeze, and the brand tagline ‘ooh without the ouch’ perfectly captures its essence. It’s my go to for all seasons and occasions.”
Gillette’s Simply Venus has been designed to provide women with a hassle-free and painless hair removal experience. With its specially designed head and comfortable handle, the hair remover glides smoothly over the skin, ensuring a close and comfortable glide. The protective glide strip on the handle also helps to reduce the risk of cuts, nicks, and burns. Free from strong chemicals, Gillette Venus can be used on any part of the body.