Glance unveils #JustGlance campaign to tackle T20 FOMO in India

Glance, has stirred up huge curiosity across the country with its innovative #JustGlance campaign, that was designed to tackle the T20 FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) experienced by millions of Indians every day!
The campaign kick-started on May 9th creating viral social media buzz as large balloons floated above iconic landmarks in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Users eagerly shared the images of these balloons on social media platforms, accompanied by the hashtag #T20FOMO. These mysterious balloons carried questions such as "Score kya hai?" (What's the score?), "Match mein kya hua?" (What happened in the match?), "Maahi kab aayega?" (When will Mahendra Singh Dhoni bat?), and "Aur kitna chahiye?" (How much more do we need?). These questions were designed to spark the curiosity of cricket enthusiasts, on real-time information and insights into the ongoing T20 cricket matches.
The captivating images and engaging questions ignited a social media frenzy. Cricket enthusiasts felt a sense of FOMO, believing they are missing out on the T20 madness by not witnessing these balloons in their cities.
On May 10th, the mystery behind the whole campaign was revealed through a captivating print ad. It provided answers to the FOMO that was created, which is to showcase how Glance is ensuring that India never experiences T20 FOMO again! The ad showcased how Glance's smart lock screen keeps over 200 million users in India fully engaged with real-time match updates, scores, insightful commentary, and a wide range of features throughout the ongoing Glance T20 Fan Fest.
This revelation sent Twitter into frenzy, with #JustGlance trending almost for 4 hours, generating over 7,000 tweets and 2 million impressions. People realised that Glance is ensuring that cricket fans won’t have T20 FOMO anymore.
Sharing further details about the campaign, Bikash Chowdhury, chief marketing officer at Glance said, “Glance stands as one of the most significant disruptive platforms the world has ever witnessed, demanding a marketing approach that breaks away from convention. Our #JustGlance campaign epitomizes Glance's relentless pursuit of innovation, embracing a 'digital-first' mindset. It sparked widespread conversations nationwide, instilling a sense of FOMO among our audience, precisely addressing the very sentiment we aimed to tackle through our T20 Fan Fest program. T20 Fan Fest ensures that every user stays connected to the latest cricket updates.”
This year, Glance introduced ‘Glance T20 Fan Fest’, one of India’s largest cricket festivals on smart lock screens. The festival offers users real-time updates on both on-field and off-field actions, including expert analysis, team discussions, astrology predictions, live chat sessions with cricketers, live shows, exclusive cricket-themed games, and exciting shopping deals. All of these features are easily accessible on smart lock screens throughout the day.