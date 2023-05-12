Glance unveils #JustGlance campaign to tackle T20 FOMO in India

The campaign kick-started on May 9th creating viral social media buzz as large balloons floated above iconic landmarks in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Users eagerly shared the images of these balloons on social media platforms, accompanied by the hashtag #T20FOMO. These mysterious balloons carried questions such as "Score kya hai?" (What's the score?), "Match mein kya hua?" (What happened in the match?), "Maahi kab aayega?" (When will Mahendra Singh Dhoni bat?), and "Aur kitna chahiye?" (How much more do we need?). These questions were designed to spark the curiosity of cricket enthusiasts, on real-time information and insights into the ongoing T20 cricket matches.