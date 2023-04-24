Goafest 2023 launches Advertising Rocks

With three categories - Vocals Solos (Indian), Vocals Solos (Western) and Bands (Indian & Western – mixed), all finalists will be given an opportunity to perform for a jury and delegates at Goafest and will be offered an all expenses trip consisting of air-fare, stay and entry at Goafest 2023. Moreover, the winning bands stand to win cash prizes of Rs. 2,00,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 for the first and second place respectively and soloists stand to win cash prizes of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 for the first and second place respectively. Winners will be selected on the basis of final combined score by a jury and live voting attendees at Goafest.