Godrej Aer Matic unveils a new TVC campaign - 'If rooms could talk'

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the TVC explores the significance of fragrances for relaxation, but with a quirky element, and ascertains that ‘rooms can talk’ by showing a conversation between non-living objects. It begins with a vacuum cleaner, a sofa, a television remote and a wall clock placed in the living room. The objects are talking and panicking amongst themselves that it is family movie night and they need to be ready for it. This is when the Godrej aer matic placed in the room diffuses a refreshing fragrance, which relaxes and lifts the spirits of the other objects in the room.