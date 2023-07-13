Godrej Magic unveils its new Magic Floor Cleaner with Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador

The TVC opens with Kapoor getting ready on set for the shoot of an ad film. Enthusiastically, he checks with the director about his task for the shoot - whether it's dancing, fighting, or something else. To his surprise, the director asks him to sweep the floor. While he thinks it's a joke, the crew hands him a bucket and a mop. Upon learning that it's a Godrej product, he readily agrees and asks for the products. The director then hands him a sachet of Magic Floor Cleaner, and he looks at him puzzled, thinking the team is pulling his leg.