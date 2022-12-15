Godrej Professional launches #ColoursAreForAll campaign to take a stand against beauty standards

To amplify the message, the brand has on boarded actresses Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Malavika Mohanan, and Amala Paul.
Godrej Professional, the hair colour brand in an attempt to make a difference with the message of acceptance, inclusivity and self-expression. The new campaign #ColoursAreForAll campaign attempts to do this through hair colours as the hair colour one wears doesn’t see gender, race, size, or skin.
To amplify message, Godrej Professional brought together people who struggled with the societal stereotypes for their individuality. This included leading ladies from the Indian film industry such as actresses Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Malavika Mohanan, and Amala Paul.
The initiative also featured inclusivity champions like Nitasha Biswas, a transgender model and TedX speaker, model Archana Akil Kumar, Influencer Aayushi Badheka - an advocate for mid-sized fashion and model Zander Lama. All of them were criticized either for their body size, skin colour, sexual orientation, and regional heritage.
Commenting on the campaign, Neeraj Senguttuvan, category head - Hair Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, ‘Fashion and beauty are proud and unapologetic reflections of individual identities. There has often been misconception that hair colour and bold styles are only for a certain segment of people. The truth, however, is far from that. As a brand, we’ve always believed that our products can be used by absolutely anyone and that’s what makes Godrej Professional a leading name in hair colour segment. We want to be synonymous with inclusivity and confidence, the campaign and the ‘Dimension-Ombreyage collection’ is a step in this direction. This new campaign will push us to look at blurring lines of beauty and create an acceptance for all.”
Sharing her views, actress Huma Qureshi said, “Everyone is deserving and has every right to feel beautiful, just the way they are. ‘Dimension’ campaign flaunts and celebrates every person’s individuality and style. Every human being has the right to look and feel beautiful. I am excited to associate with Godrej Professional and this collaboration is close to my heart because I resonate greatly with the campaign’s idea of being beautiful, proud and unapologetically unique.”