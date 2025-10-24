Goibibo puts Rishabh Pant and Sidhu in a humorous hotel face-off

Online travel brand Goibibo has launched a new campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant and former player-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu. The films take a light-hearted approach, showcasing the duo engaging in playful banter while highlighting Goibibo’s focus on offering quality stays at affordable prices.

The ads capture Sidhu’s signature punchlines and poetic quips alongside Pant’s casual humour, creating an effortless, conversational dynamic. The tone aligns with Goibibo’s long-standing communication style, which often blends relatability and humour to help connect with young travellers.

Conceptualised by Restless@MagicCircle, the campaign aims to build Goibibo’s distinctive voice through a mix of cricket nostalgia and everyday travel humour.

Last year, Goibibo roped in Kareena Kapoor for a nostalgic ad campaign where she reignited her Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham characters. This new series continues that trajectory of using celebrity-led humour to make the brand more approachable.

The campaign coincides with rival platforms such as MakeMyTrip, Yatra, and EaseMyTrip stepping up their marketing strategies to attract India's expanding online travel audience.

Speaking about the campaign, Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer at Goibibo, says, “The campaign blends cricket, culture, and comedy to show that great hotel experiences don’t have to come at a high cost. By pairing Rishabh’s youthful spontaneity with Sidhu’s timeless wit, we wanted to create something that’s memorable, relatable, and unmistakably Indian.”

"It's always fun when a campaign lets you be yourself," adds Rishabh Pant. "Shooting with Sidhu Paaji was full of laughter, energy, and surprises, just like any good trip. I think people will connect with that vibe instantly.”

Adding his flair, Navjot Singh Sidhu notes, “When humour meets honesty, the message sticks. This campaign captures that balance beautifully; it’s light, it’s real, and it’s got a little filmy tadka.”

From poolside banter to balcony debates, the films spotlight Goibibo’s ease, affordability, and range of hotel options, all wrapped in trademark cricket camaraderie.