Kareena Kapoor reignites Geet's charm from 'Jab We Met' in Goibibo's new ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Geet from 'Jab We Met' steals the spotlight in Goibibo's latest ad, reigniting fond memories for fans and travelers alike.
Goibibo's latest campaign brings back Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo in a nostalgic avatar that resonates with everyone's memory. The actress and brand ambassador earlier transformed into Poo character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham for 'Hotels aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo' campaign. This time, she is seen in her Geet persona from Jab We Met. The ad is conceptualised by Talented.Agency.
In the ad, the starting music of Mauja Hi Mauja song unquestionably triggers a wave of nostalgia. Kareena is wearing a vibrant orange kurti with her hair neatly tied up in a ponytail. Accompanied by a friend, they stumble upon a dubious hotel named Hotel Descent. Shocked by the sight, Kareena's character confronts the receptionist in a manner reminiscent of Geet. “Waise yaha rehne ke liye paise lagte hei ya free ka hai? Kyuki chillar nahi he mere paas!" (Do you charge for staying here or is it complimentary? Because I don't have any change)
Her friend then recommends using the Goibibo app to find a more suitable accommodation. Sharing the new ad on Instagram, Kareena has asked the audience to complete the sentence:
"Geet is such a travel inspiration that _____ 👇"
Kareena Kapoor is currently reveling in the triumph of her recent film Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Among her illustrious career, Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, released in 2007, stands out as one of her most cherished roles, etching itself into the memories of audiences forever.
Recently, MakeMyTrip (MMT) launched ads featuring celebrities such as Shankar Mahadevan, Jackie Shroff, and Prabhu Deva, who concealed their faces, emphasising the spotlight on the true star– MMT itself.
The trend of recreating iconic characters is gaining traction, evident in Rungta Steel's #EkdumSolid willpower campaign, which brought together Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor. Oppo followed suit, reuniting the cast of Wake Up Sid to unveil its latest mobile in India. Meanwhile, the stars of CID and Crime Patrol embark on a quest to find a boAt killer and the cast of 3 Idiots trades roles to play cricket in Dream11's advertisement.
All-time favourite Bollywood couple, SRK and Deepika Padukone hit the roads in Pathaan inspired action-packed adventure for SUV Hyundai Creta's ad. Similarly, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi revive their iconic characters 'Munna & Circuit' in an ad for Acko Insurance, while Pratik Gandhi offers 'a solid tip' in the persona of Harshad Mehta to promote CenturyPly Club.