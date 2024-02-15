Rungta Steel reunites SRK, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for a new ad

In the latest TVC, Raees makes a grand entry in Gangubai and Jordan's housewarming party by crashing the roof. The commercial emphasises the concept of #EkdumSolid willpower as SRK points out that he wouldn't have broken through the roof if it had been built using Rungta Steel bars. It ends with SRK recreating his famous dialogue from Raees, "Ammi jaan kehti thi ki solid ghar banana ho toh sirf Rungta Steel TMT bar."