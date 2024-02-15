Rungta Steel reunites SRK, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for a new ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The actors reprise their characters from 'Raees', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and 'Rockstar.'
Rungta Steel, a leading integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturer in India, has reunited Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for its new ad campaign. The trio plays its onscreen characters from Raees, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rockstar movies, respectively.
Joining the trend of portraying onscreen characters in ads, this is the second TV commercial from the brand featuring SRK, Alia and Ranbir. The first film was released in October 2023, soon after the success of SRK's Jawan.
In the latest TVC, Raees makes a grand entry in Gangubai and Jordan's housewarming party by crashing the roof. The commercial emphasises the concept of #EkdumSolid willpower as SRK points out that he wouldn't have broken through the roof if it had been built using Rungta Steel bars. It ends with SRK recreating his famous dialogue from Raees, "Ammi jaan kehti thi ki solid ghar banana ho toh sirf Rungta Steel TMT bar."
Khan joined Rungta Steel as its brand ambassador in September 2023. Bhatt and Kapoor have been associated with the steel company since 2022.
The trend of playing renowned characters is getting popular as Oppo recently reunited the cast of Wake Up Sid for launching a new mobile in India. Similarly, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi played Munna and Circuit in an ad from Acko Insurance, Pratik Gandhi offered ‘a solid tip’ as Harshad Mehta to sell CenturyPly Club, and Kareena Kapoor as Bebo gave full marks to Goibibo hotels.