Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor indulge in a ‘character-off’ for Rungta Steel

Azad finally gets his Alia.
Continuing the recent trend of actors playing their on-screen characters in ads are Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor for Rungta Steel’s TMT bars.
While Khan and Bhatt essay their characters from Jawan and Student of the Year respectively, both hilariously address Kapoor with character names from his decade-plus filmography throughout the minute-long film; he unsuccessfully tries to remind them and everybody that he is playing his role from Barfi.
The spot mimics the metro-hijacking scene from Jawan and unlike the movie, Khan, in this spot, is focused on unearthing whether Bhatt and Kapoor’s new home was erected using weak TMT.
This marks the first appearance of Khans in an ad for Rungta Steel after being signed as its brand ambassador in 2023. Bhatt and Kapoor have appeared in ads for the steel company since 2022.
Seeing the trio enact their on-screen characters is growing evidence that such an ad treatment works.
What else would explain Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi playing Munna and Circuit in an ad from Acko Insurance, actors from Sony Entertainment’s CID and Crime Patrol catching a killer in a boAt ad, and Pratik Gandhi offering ‘a solid tip’ as Harshad Mehta to sell CenturyPly Club.