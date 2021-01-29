Google India launches the first Indian Edition of YouTube Works Awards

Speaking about the Awards, Agnello Dias, Chairman and Co-Founder, Taproot, and Jury Member, said, “Good creative work is simply good. Great marketing campaigns must deliver performance, how so ever marketers define that for their business. These awards are placed at the intersection of creativity and technology, supported by YouTube’s insights. I am pleased that the categories for compete are varied enough for all kinds of formats from the 6-seconder to longform storytelling. I am looking forward to seeing some great work come through and, together with my fellow jury members, selecting the very best.”

Jury Member Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder, Pocket Aces, said, “In the digital content creation landscape, content creators must constantly strive to remain relevant to their audiences and keep experimenting, reinventing and diversifying. These can be achieved only through consumer insights and backed with data. YouTube provides a rich environment for fostering both. I am looking forward to these Awards recognizing the big strides our fraternity has made towards understanding the diversity of ways consumers consume branded content, especially during a time of enormous reset."

The Awards, held in 20 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam, are differentiated by their emphasis on showcasing the impact of a creatively, strategically and effectively leveraged YouTube in achieving demonstrable business results.

Amongst some of the recent YouTube campaigns awarded are: