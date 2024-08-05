Government set to tighten grip on alcohol 'surrogate ads'; industry braces for impact

It is crucial to note the distinction between surrogate advertising and brand extension advertising, a nuance that lies at the heart of the ongoing discussion. Surrogate advertising, which involves promoting alcohol or tobacco products under the guise of other goods, is prohibited by law. In contrast, brand extension advertising, where a company uses its established brand name to market new, unrelated products, is legally permissible. This distinction has been a point of contention and confusion, leading to the need for clearer regulations.