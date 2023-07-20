GOVO unveils digital ad campaign "Bass ka Boss" ft. Sidharth Malhotra

Speaking about the campaign, Varun Poddar and Piyush Jalan, founder and co-founder, GOVO said, “As a brand passionately devoted to serving the dynamic needs of young India, we have consistently championed pioneering marketing techniques that resonate well with our young audience. The collaboration with Sidharth, who is adored by many, has effectively showcased the finest qualities of our products. GOVO devices not only deliver exceptional performance but also encourage moments of ‘tech therapy’, offering an escape from the monotonous routines of everyday life.”