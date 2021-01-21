Gozoop bags Listening and Online Customer Support mandate from Mastree

Raj Mukherjee, Head of Customer Experience, Mastree said, “Mastree has developed a truly innovative learning program, focused on real-world application of learnt concepts. With Gozoop as our partner, we will innovate in the Customer Experience space as well; first, by quickly addressing customers’ issues to create a high accountability ecosystem within our organization and second, by identifying sentiment-patterns to iterate on our product. Mastree is already loved by more than 5000 students and parents; Gozoop will help us perfect the “Mastree Magic” which is about to sweep through the country.”