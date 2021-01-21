Gozoop bags Listening and Online Customer Support mandate from Mastree

As a part of the mandate, Gozoop will be handling digital customer support of the brand, listen- understand and track valuable web conversations and take consumer experience to the next level.
Gozoop – One of India’s leading digital-first integrated marketing companies has successfully bagged the Listening and Online Customer Support mandate from Mastree, an online platform that offers English Communications and Inspirational Maths courses for children of all ages. Gozoop will be in charge of creating a comprehensive customer support and listening strategy that would focus on brand awareness of digital platforms and touch points, creatively and innovatively.
Mastree is an online platform that offers English Communications and Inspirational Maths courses for children of all ages. It provides children training in reading, listening, writing, speaking, and learning Maths as a language. Founded in October 2019 as a subscription product for all STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) courses for classes KG-8, this EdTech platform was acquired (51% stake) by Unacademy in July, 2020, for about $5 million.
As a part of the mandate, Gozoop will be handling digital customer support of the brand, listen- understand and track valuable web conversations and take consumer experience to the next level. Key responsibilities will include monitoring online brand chatter, measuring sentiments, providing timely resolution, amplifying positive stories, and deriving actionable business insights for the brand.
Raj Mukherjee, Head of Customer Experience, Mastree said, “Mastree has developed a truly innovative learning program, focused on real-world application of learnt concepts. With Gozoop as our partner, we will innovate in the Customer Experience space as well; first, by quickly addressing customers’ issues to create a high accountability ecosystem within our organization and second, by identifying sentiment-patterns to iterate on our product. Mastree is already loved by more than 5000 students and parents; Gozoop will help us perfect the “Mastree Magic” which is about to sweep through the country.”
Speaking on the partnership, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, co-founder & CEO, Gozoop said, “Over the past 12 years we have worked with many startups that are unicorns today. We look forward to leveraging our experiences and expertise to help Mastree hack growth and win in this new world.”
Sachin Rao, associate director – BRM, Gozoop added, “We are excited to announce our latest engagement with Mastree. From day one, our vision was completely aligned with the brand and we were certain about creating opportunities to do some category-defining work together. Look forward to extending world-class online customer support and generating tangible business value for Mastree.”