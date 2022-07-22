GOZOOP Group wins the Public Relations mandate for Infiniti Mall

As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will be responsible for building brand awareness, strengthening spokesperson imagery and highlighting the offerings amongst a larger set of target audiences. The agency will also create and implement innovative communication strategies and provide end-to-end media relations support to ensure top of mind recall and extensive footfalls.

Commenting on the win, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group said, “We at GOZOOP, place our clients at the core of operations. We believe in understanding the needs or wants of the client and delivering that in a balanced yet effective manner. Infiniti Mall has been one of the most popular retail destinations in Mumbai and I am sure that with our creative mindset we will be able to help the brand achieve desired milestones.”