GOZOOP Group wins the social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group

The group’s Mumbai office will be managing the mandate.
GOZOOP Group has won the social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group, a leading real estate developer in India and UAE. The global integrated marketing group will take charge of establishing a robust online presence for Ashwin Sheth Group by leveraging the brand's social media platforms.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will focus on conceptualising and executing social media strategies for the real estate giant. Their responsibilities include enhancing brand visibility and engagement, crafting creative communication, and building a community across the brand's social media platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Founded in 1986, Ashwin Sheth Group has an extensive portfolio of over 80 diversified projects across Mumbai and Dubai, showcasing their passion for crafting extraordinary spaces that inspire and elevate lifestyles. With a focus on design-driven innovation, the brand aims to seamlessly combine aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability in every development.
Commenting on the partnership, Bhavik Bhandari, chief sales & marketing officer (CSMO), Ashwin Sheth Group shared, “We believe that social media plays a crucial role in today's digital landscape, and we are excited to leverage GOZOOP's expertise in this field. We are confident that their creative strategies and in-depth understanding will help us strengthen our brand recognition and connect with our customers on a deeper level.”
Upon achieving another milestone, Amyn Ghadiali, president - business & integration, GOZOOP Group shared, “Ashwin Sheth Group, is a renowned legacy brand in the real estate industry. We are excited to join forces as this presents us the opportunity to leverage our extraordinary digital capabilities and create campaigns that lead to newer conversations. Our collaborative teams are fueled by an insatiable drive to push boundaries and innovate, and together, we are lethal, because our motto is to #BreakTheBox”.