GOZOOP Group wins the social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group

Upon achieving another milestone, Amyn Ghadiali, president - business & integration, GOZOOP Group shared, “Ashwin Sheth Group, is a renowned legacy brand in the real estate industry. We are excited to join forces as this presents us the opportunity to leverage our extraordinary digital capabilities and create campaigns that lead to newer conversations. Our collaborative teams are fueled by an insatiable drive to push boundaries and innovate, and together, we are lethal, because our motto is to #BreakTheBox”.