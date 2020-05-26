GOZOOP wins creative, digital & media mandate for SterloMax

As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be responsible for building and reinforcing the brand’s digital presence and creating new, out-of-the-box communication strategies to strengthen brand awareness.
Gozoop – One of India’s leading digital-first integrated marketing companies has won the integrated marketing mandate for SterloMax, following a multi-agency pitch.
SterloMax, a WHO-recommended hand-rub disinfectant & sanitizer, is the worldwide gold standard for hygienic hand disinfection. The SterloMax brand of products are alcohol-based and are proven to achieve excellent bactericidal and virucidal activity for everyday health, protection and hygiene.
As part of the mandate, Gozoop will be responsible for building and reinforcing the brand’s digital presence and creating new, out-of-the-box communication strategies to strengthen brand awareness. Key responsibilities include search engine optimization, online reputation management and influencer outreach.
Commenting on this partnership, Angad Ahluwalia, senior manager, Corporate Communication, SterloMax said, “In the new world that will arise post the pandemic, health and safety are going to be the key pillars of society. As custodians helping provide safety to consumers, it was imperative we disseminate our message in an effective manner. We are happy to have Gozoop on board to help us help you.”
Commenting on this win, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, the Chinese word for crisis is weiji which means danger as well as opportunity. History has shown that black swan events have given rise to innovative, disruptive brands which have changed the status quo and gone on to become market leaders. Ten years from today, we will look at SterloMax as a part of our everyday life, and will remember this as the start of an association between two like-minded high growth organisations.