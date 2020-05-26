GOZOOP wins creative, digital & media mandate for SterloMax

Commenting on this win, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, the Chinese word for crisis is weiji which means danger as well as opportunity. History has shown that black swan events have given rise to innovative, disruptive brands which have changed the status quo and gone on to become market leaders. Ten years from today, we will look at SterloMax as a part of our everyday life, and will remember this as the start of an association between two like-minded high growth organisations.