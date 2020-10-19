GreyAtom awards digital marketing duties to Chimp&z Inc

Commenting on the win, Angad Singh Manchanda, co-founder and CEO, Chimp&z Inc said, “We are excited to partner with a thriving EdTech startup-like GreyAtom and to help scale it. We will employ tailor-made practices across the data and content front, along with our constantly evolving marketing techniques for the best results. Our association focuses more on the business of things and how to use digital to grow the business for GreyAtom.”