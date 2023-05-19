GroupM’s Motivator launch a campaign #IELTSmakesitpossible for IDP

The campaign seeks to break the myth surrounding IELTS as a daunting examination.
Motivator, GroupM’s specialized agency to handle “emerging brands” in partnership with IDP, has launched a campaign, #IELTSmakesitpossible. This innovative campaign aims to erase the misconception that the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is a formidable and daunting examination while establishing it as the most preferred and credible test for English proficiency.
Commenting on the campaign, Piyush Kumar, regional director-South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education said “We are thrilled to launch the new IELTS brand film that resonates with every test taker's lifelong dream of moving abroad and their commitment to achieving it. The film depicts the journey of a girl who aspired to study overseas since childhood and how IELTS enabled her to fulfil this dream. We are excited to share our vision with the world and invite everyone to tune in and experience this film that showcases how IELTS can open the world of opportunities for aspirants. We hope the film will inspire others to take the test and pursue their goals of moving abroad."
Mausumi Kar, MD – Motivator said, "At Motivator, we understand the transformative power of campaigns that go beyond mere promotion and create a lasting impact. With our #IELTSmakesitpossible campaign, curated for IDP Education's IELTS test, we aimed to shatter myths surrounding English proficiency testing and inspire aspirants to pursue their dreams of going abroad. By employing heart-warming storytelling and highlighting the strong foundation IELTS provides, we not only established it as the preferred choice but also contributed to the entire industry.”
The #IELTSmakesitpossible campaign sets itself apart through its heartfelt storytelling, captivating audiences with the tale of a young girl who harboured a lifelong aspiration to study overseas. This inspirational narrative explains her transformative journey and showcases how IELTS empowered her to turn her dream into reality. Through this unique approach, the campaign aims to ignite a sense of possibility within every aspiring test taker, compelling them to seize the opportunities that await them abroad.
Highlighting the potential of the campaign, Dheeraj Kumar, national creative director, Motivator - India said, “The #IELTSmakesitpossible campaign seeks to break the myth surrounding IELTS as a daunting examination, highlighting its capacity to open doors and create life-changing opportunities. Through the emotive power of storytelling, we aim to inspire individuals worldwide to pursue their dreams, take the IELTS test, and unlock their true potential.”
By showcasing the remarkable achievements of individuals who have overcome barriers and flourished in their international endeavours, the film serves as a testament to the potential that lies within every test taker.
"We are thrilled to partner with IDP in launching the #IELTSmakesitpossible campaign, aimed at inspiring and empowering individuals worldwide to pursue their dreams of studying abroad. Through our insight-led creative approach and heartfelt storytelling, we hope to showcase the transformative power of IELTS and the opportunities it can create for aspiring students," said Aman Kochhar, Managing Partner – Motivator.