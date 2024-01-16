GSK's new campaign promotes '7 star protection with 7 vaccinations' for 1-2 year-old children

Rashmi Hegde, executive vice president, medical affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, India, says, “In the past 3 years, there have been outbreaks of certain vaccine-preventable diseases such as chickenpox, measles, and flu in the country. Vaccine-preventable diseases not only disrupt children’s health for a short time, but they have a long-term effect on their developmental milestones. Completing the full immunisation schedule holds the promise of a healthy and happy childhood, which further ensures that children grow into healthy adults. Through this campaign, we want to communicate to parents the need to give their children the recommended vaccinations even in the second year of their life.”