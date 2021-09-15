Hakuhodo India named strategic creative partner of Radico Khaitan for a host of premium products

The account was won post a comprehensive multi-agency pitch.
Radico appoints Hakuhodo as the creative partner for three of its most prestigious brands. The portfolio for Hakuhodo will include the largest selling premium brandy of India - Morpheus, and two new upcoming premium brands. The account was won post a comprehensive multi-agency pitch.
Hakuhodo India will be handling the brands with an integrated approach. With dedicated management, planning and creative teams, the agency will do the day-to-day and the other disruptive pieces of work in various media including offline and online activations.
Speaking about the partnership, Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan , said, “The most significant and reassuring fact of the association is that both Radico and Hakuhodo are legacy brands with over decades of existence and excellence. We are confident that Hakuhodo’s experience-based knowledge and contemporary approach of value creation will tone well with our pursuit of further strengthening our portfolio of premium products. We look forward to a strong and long lasting partnership with Hakuhodo and hope to work on some path breaking creations with them.”
While looking forward to a great union, the folks at Hakuhodo India are at work to churn out stuff that cuts the spirituous clutter.
“We are honoured and thrilled to partner with Radico. The focus on premium brands is in-tune with the evolving taste of Indian consumers. Together we hope to strengthen Morpheus and create a strong foothold for the new brands with our proven formula of success"
Saptarshi Sengupta, Sr VP/ Brand Mangemnet Director at Hakuhodo India had to say about the partnership.
“ We’re all high on Radico right now. A great partner with an enthusiastic and highly knowledgeable team. Our grasp on evolving trends and an innovative approach is going to set the tone for the future of the brands. Our team-up is sure to deliver communication that’s fresh and unique. ” Shobhit Mathur, NCD Hakuhodo, added.
The partnership comes at a very opportune time as the current No. 3 advertising network in the world has just completed 125 years of service and is continuing to live in its golden days.
Notable work in advertising is often a result of good camaraderie between the agency and the client. The ‘strength’ of the association is also evident in the quality of the work that gets produced. The association between Radico Khaitan Ltd. and Hakuhodo India is not just coming together, it’s a promise to make great things happen.