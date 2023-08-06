Hala Mobility celebrates friendships day with launch of #UnitedByHala campaign

Speaking about the campaign, Srikanth Reddy, founder and CEO of Hala Mobility, shared his excitement, saying, "Friendship has the unique ability to bridge gaps and unite people from all walks of life. With the #UnitedByHala campaign, we aim to celebrate the true essence of friendship, and showcase how Hala's EVs and services act as catalysts in fostering meaningful connections among people, even in the most unexpected circumstances. Our EV’s not only benefit the environment but also create opportunities for friendships to flourish, as exemplified in the heartwarming ad film."