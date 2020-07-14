HaldiramsCare campaign for a safe customer experience

The campaign has been created by Option Designs and is focused on ensuring customer safety by promoting social distancing on ground level that has been launched at the Haldiram’s outlets .
Haldiram’s has launched #HaldiramsCare campaign to promote social distancing for people visiting their favourite and reliable food restaurant outlet.
The campaign has been created by Option Designs and is focused on ensuring customer safety by promoting social distancing on ground level that has been launched at the Haldiram’s outlets .
The brand promises to take care of the consumers’ hunger as well as the health with secure delivery counters and seating area. Through the tagline “Delicious bhi Dooriyaan bhi” the brand emphasizes on the seating arrangement where consumers are requested and restricted to maintain 6 feet distance from individuals to create a temporary practise of social distancing for safe dining experience and to maintain the permanent love of Haldiram’s.
The brand committed to safety & hygiene since 1937 caters to customers’ hunger while not losing out on their hygiene. Therefore, in the light of menace created by novel coronavirus, Haldiram’s has efficiently incorporated all the hygiene protocols to provide the visitors/consumers with safe and healthy experience on their every visit. ‘Customer Safety is our first Priority’, being the motto, stringent food safety measures have been adopted while focusing on every possible precautions to provide the customers with hygienic environment along with super safe delivery.
“Through the campaign, we wanted to convey Haldiram’s sensitivity towards its consumers health while establishing it as a brand that stands firm to its promises of fulfilling the customer’s expectations,” said Rahul Gandhi, the managing director of Option Designs.
The packaging of food is minutely accessed where all the items are sealed with utmost safety and ensures that the staff also maintains their hygiene by washing hands every 30 minutes.
Rajat Rastogi, manager marketing, Haldiram’s, says: “With the coming in of unlock, consumers are wanting to restart life but are hesitant against the heightened health concern. At Haldiram’s, we understand this ‘new normal’ situation and have accordingly reoriented ourselves by introducing relevant solutions for our customers. Our new campaign highlighting the social distancing along with the favourite food restaurants reassures the customers that by following #HaldiramsCare safety protocols they can entertain themselves to quality food experience in safe environment.”