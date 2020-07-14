HaldiramsCare campaign for a safe customer experience

The brand committed to safety & hygiene since 1937 caters to customers’ hunger while not losing out on their hygiene. Therefore, in the light of menace created by novel coronavirus, Haldiram’s has efficiently incorporated all the hygiene protocols to provide the visitors/consumers with safe and healthy experience on their every visit. ‘Customer Safety is our first Priority’, being the motto, stringent food safety measures have been adopted while focusing on every possible precautions to provide the customers with hygienic environment along with super safe delivery.