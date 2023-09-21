Hardik Pandya joins Onsitego to boost device protection in India

Onsitego, has announced a partnership with cricket sensation Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya will become the brand ambassador for Onsitego, aiming to expand the device protection category in India.
Onsitego has been a pioneer in the device protection category in India for over a decade, covering more than 1.5 Crore devices through its Extended warranty & damage protection plans. However, device protection plans have relatively low penetration in India compared to developed markets, with awareness being a key challenge.
By teaming up with Hardik Pandya, Onsitego aims to raise consumer awareness about the benefits of device protection plans. Leveraging Onsitego's presence in over 10,000 retail stores and Hardik's influence among consumers, the partnership aims to drive growth in the device protection market.
Kunal Mahipal, founder & CEO of Onsitego, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Hardik Pandya to the Onsitego family. Just as Hardik exemplifies leadership & excellence in cricket, Onsitego embodies leadership & excellence in the device care category. With Hardik on board, we look forward to expanding the device care category and continuing to offer the best-in-class service experience to consumers across the country."
Hardik Pandya, vice captain of India's white-ball Cricket Team, emphasised the importance of reliable device care, saying, "As a consumer, I understand the pain whenever a device does not work properly, and we all need a reliable partner like Onsitego to take care of them."
"I look forward to being a part of this exciting journey and contributing towards Onsitego's mission of delivering a WOW experience to all customers," added Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.