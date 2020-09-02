Hashtag Oranges bags digital mandates for marquee brands

Amidst the new normal, focus of brands have shifted drastically from offline to online and performance marketing has emerged as the new favorite for marketeers looking for sustainable returns on their investments. There has been a sizeable uptick in the demand for digital marketing wherein brands could keep a track of their investments and can map it against the measurable impact created thereafter. The consumer the marketing landscape has changed significantly at the global stage and India is no exception – deployment of funds is being scrutinized at all levels with business growth emerging as the top priority.