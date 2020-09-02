Hashtag Oranges bags digital mandates for marquee brands

Hashtag Orange is geared up to cater to the rising need for performance marketing in the new normal era.
With the vision of offering the best and most relevant ‘insight’ driven digital solutions in India, Hashtag Orange – an insights-driven digital solutions agency, today announced the addition of marquee global beauty & lifestyle brands – Kiehls India and Inglot Cosmetic to its portfolio. Moreover, the Gurugram based digital solutions agency has also bagged digital marketing mandates for renowned Indian health and lifestyle brands including Kama Ayurveda, Kapiva and Tynor India.
Amidst the new normal, focus of brands have shifted drastically from offline to online and performance marketing has emerged as the new favorite for marketeers looking for sustainable returns on their investments. There has been a sizeable uptick in the demand for digital marketing wherein brands could keep a track of their investments and can map it against the measurable impact created thereafter. The consumer the marketing landscape has changed significantly at the global stage and India is no exception – deployment of funds is being scrutinized at all levels with business growth emerging as the top priority.
Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Kapoor, Co-Founder of Hashtag Orange said, “These are unprecedented times and brands have to be wary of their investments. The larger objective during these times remains to create measurable marketing impact against every investment. Performance marketing enables brands to optimize their spends and generate maximum traction amongst the target audiences. At Hashtag Orange, we have fully equipped ourselves for the changing needs of our clientele; we are extremely glad to have leading global as well as Indian brands on board with us in our journey ahead.”
Mukesh Vij, Co-Founder of Hashtag Orange said, “Technology has played an integral role in the new-age marketing initiatives of brands, and we at Hashtag Orange, help in optimizing their efforts with our specialized offerings. Insights from Google and Facebook coupled with the highly competent team at Hashtag Orange, have given our performance marketing program an edge over others in the Industry. We are elated to have secured the confidence of our partners, and we will continue to drive value for them in the future. ”
In a short span of just two years, Hashtag Orange has successfully expanded its footprint in India and managed to venture into various categories including E-commerce, Fashion, Beauty, Online Gaming, Food, B2B businesses to name a few and is aggressively foraying into newer spaces in the market.