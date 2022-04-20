Havas Media Group India launches specialized content division, Havas Content

Speaking about the launch, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “We understand the power of good content and the launch of Havas Content couldn’t have come at a better time. The wide range of work that the team has done for a varied set of clients in the content space, and the impact it has made to our client's business made it a logical step to launch this as a separate vertical and further scale it up. It’s another step towards further empowering the brands that partner with us, and help them craft more meaningful stories.”