Havas Media Group India reinstitutes Havas Sports & Entertainment

Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand, Swiggy, said, “Over the years, our association with the mega cricketing event has helped establish the fact that food and cricket go hand-in-hand. IPL is one of the most celebrated sports leagues in the world, and this year, we are excited to partner with the BCCI to offer a wholesome experience to audiences with our large assortment of munchies, beverages and other snackable options through our quick commerce grocery service, Instamart. The association brings with it the IPL fandom and reach to elevate the match viewing experience of millions of viewers. It will additionally help us drive clutter-breaking campaigns, varied consumer engagement, and business offerings at scale."