HDFC ERGO partners with mFilterIt to boost its operational efficiency for online advertisements

Commenting on the partnership, Somesh Surana, head- digital business group and marketing, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “At HDFC ERGO, we understand the role, which digital ecosystem has to play in realising the regulator’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’. However, while online platform can get us a wide reach, we need to be also mindful of the nuances it might bring in form of unsecured data. Our partnership with mFilterIt will not only allow us to stay complaint with IRDAI norms against unsafe digital marketing practices but will also help us to offer customised solutions to new and relevant customer segments across vast uninsured population of India.”