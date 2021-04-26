Health & Glow Retail appoints HiveMinds as its Digital AOR

Hiveminds Innovative Marketing Solutions, the digital specialist of Madison World has been appointed by Bangalore-based Health & Glow Retai as their official Digital Agency on Record.
Health & Glow is India’s most beloved and trusted beauty & wellness retail chain for all Beauty and Personal Care needs. The company has crafted a niche for itself in the industry and the hearts of its customers, and has emerged as the largest network of beauty and wellness stores with over 160+ stores across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneshwar, and Kolkata hosting more than 700 brands and 40000+ products. In addition to stores, they also have an online store (healthandglow.com) and an App for convenient shopping.
Venkataramani K, MD, CEO, health & glow commented, “During the last year, we’ve seen a growing demand on our digital channels, especially the H&G mobile APP. We now want to capitalize on this trend to bring in more international brands and H&G label products to a vast majority of customers spread across the country. We are confident that HiveMinds will bring in the required expertise and innovation to support our scale-up plans over the next 3 years.
On the partnership, Jyothirmayee JT, founder & CEO of HiveMinds said, “Health & Glow is a beloved brand and we are delighted to be partnering with them to chart out the next phase of growth. Retail industry has faced tremendous challenges in the last 18 months, but with the digital channels scaling up, there is a huge potential to expand beyond the limitations of the physical stores. We look forward to a great growth journey along with the H&G team.”
HiveMinds is a Bengaluru based full service digital marketing Company and consultancy with specialization in search, display and programmatic buying. The agency also provides social media management, creative content, digital PR, analytics and strategic consulting. The company owns unique technology, tools and data analytics methodologies that enables it to deliver outstanding results to its clients. The Company works with clients such as Domino’s, Nivea, Big Basket, Escorts Limited, Cure.fit, MobiKwik and many others. HiveMinds is a unit of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.