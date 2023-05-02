Health-Tech platform Eka Care unveils new ad campaign

The campaign highlights that how easy it is to monitor health and maintain medical records.
Eka Care, has launched an ad campaign that highlights the ease with which one can manage one’s medical records and monitor their health without investing in costly wearables.
Sometimes, it's hard to access medical records and prescriptions when one needs them. With the Eka Care Patient Health Record (PHR) app, people can store all their records in one place and get a smart health report at the push of a button. Moreover, the Eka Care app also allows people to monitor their vitals from the comfort of their homes. One can place one’s finger on the phone camera to obtain heart rate measurements. This feature has been developed in collaboration with Father Muller Medical College. The series of ads highlight these features in an engaging manner, with the overall message that it’s time for us to monitor our health better.
Commenting on the brand-new ad campaign, Deepak Tuli, co-founder of Eka Care, said, “I am thrilled to share that our new ad campaign highlights the ease and convenience of managing health. We are excited to empower individuals with the tools they need to take charge of their wellness and prioritize health. We’re committed to continuing to innovate and improve healthcare access for everyone. With the Eka Care PHR app, monitoring your health has never been easier, and we're excited to see the impact it will have on individuals across the country.”
Eka Care's app is a simple yet powerful tool for those who want to manage their health records and stay informed about their body vitals. The Eka Care app can evaluate 400+ vitals, such as fasting blood glucose, cholesterol, and vitamin D, and display trend charts over the years based on one’s lab reports. Additionally, users can automatically sync their previous records through their Ayushman Bharat Digital Account (ABHA). Through the app’s unique features, Eka Care is empowering millions of individuals to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.