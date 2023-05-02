Health-Tech platform Eka Care unveils new ad campaign

Sometimes, it's hard to access medical records and prescriptions when one needs them. With the Eka Care Patient Health Record (PHR) app, people can store all their records in one place and get a smart health report at the push of a button. Moreover, the Eka Care app also allows people to monitor their vitals from the comfort of their homes. One can place one’s finger on the phone camera to obtain heart rate measurements. This feature has been developed in collaboration with Father Muller Medical College. The series of ads highlight these features in an engaging manner, with the overall message that it’s time for us to monitor our health better.