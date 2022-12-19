Her Story latest campaign talks about viewpoint of modern Indian women

The campaign will play across outdoor, digital and print media, as well as in-store, as in the flagship store.
Her Story unveils its latest campaign led by five inspiring personalities – Anoushka Shankar, Smriti Mandhana, Twinkle Khanna, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kalki Koechlin.
In the campaign, each of the women answers a question, contextualised to her own life, that opens up a dialogue on aspects of modernity.
The campaign brings alive their personalities, celebrating keywords and ideas that resonate with them, while they are photographed in a manner that best represents the ideas in their own lives, through black-and-white and colour portraits.
Lending insight behind the intention of the campaign, Sitanshi Talati-Parikh, brand creative director, Her Story, who conceptualised the creative thought of the campaign, shares, “As a brand inspired by stories and perspectives of real women, we wanted a campaign that celebrates authenticity of voice; that captures the aspects of women that are aspirational and often challenged by constructs of society. Can a woman be free, ambitious and a multitasker? Can she do it all without being restricted by voices around her and the conditioning within her? Who better than these powerful women to share their stories and make us think about how, as we chase balance, perfection isn’t a worthy opponent; or how freedom flows amid the mantle of responsibility and equal opportunity. Ambition isn’t about losing something as you go forward, it is about gaining a chance to show the world what you are capable of. And in it all, we celebrate the beauty of choice of the modern woman.”
Falguni S Kapadia, brand marketing director, Her Story, adds: “Along with being a brand inspired by the stories of modern Indian women, Her Story is also a team of predominantly women: from leaders in every department to designers and craftswomen – so we are deeply aware of the perceptions and expectations that exist in society. We’re driven to focus on authentic voices that can open up real conversations. This campaign is represented by five strong women who we believe stand for freedom, rootedness, passion, balance and ambition. It aims to trigger thoughts and opinions around choice and the idea of modernity. The intention is to ask modern Indian women a seemingly simple question, thus creating a moment of reflection for them and provoking them to find answers in their own personal stories.”
The campaign will play across outdoor, digital and print media, as well as in-store, as the maison launches their flagship store.
Her Story moves from its current concept boutique at Altamount Road to Kala Ghoda in Mumbai, December 2022.