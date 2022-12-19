Her Story latest campaign talks about viewpoint of modern Indian women

Lending insight behind the intention of the campaign, Sitanshi Talati-Parikh, brand creative director, Her Story, who conceptualised the creative thought of the campaign, shares, “As a brand inspired by stories and perspectives of real women, we wanted a campaign that celebrates authenticity of voice; that captures the aspects of women that are aspirational and often challenged by constructs of society. Can a woman be free, ambitious and a multitasker? Can she do it all without being restricted by voices around her and the conditioning within her? Who better than these powerful women to share their stories and make us think about how, as we chase balance, perfection isn’t a worthy opponent; or how freedom flows amid the mantle of responsibility and equal opportunity. Ambition isn’t about losing something as you go forward, it is about gaining a chance to show the world what you are capable of. And in it all, we celebrate the beauty of choice of the modern woman.”