Herby Angel ropes in Actress Shriya Saran as their Brand Ambassador

"We are delighted to welcome Shriya Saran to Herby Angel family. The core values of our brand are ideally aligned with Shriya's trust in Ayurveda. As a brand, we take pride in our commitment to environment friendly practices, like using recyclable packaging and avoiding harmful additives and chemicals in our products. As India’s first holistic certified organic brand, our entire range is formulated by Ayurvedic doctors and tested in NABL accredited labs for various parameters like pesticides, heavy metals and aflatoxins etc. We take pride in being transparent and showcasing product wise batch test reportson our website. Our aim is to fill the monumental gap that currently exists in personal care and nutrition space for children in India and provide the goodness of nature in its purest form. Together with Shriya, we strive to educate parents about the benefits of Ayurvedic products and inspire them to make the best decisions for their children.” said Sherry Jairath, CXO, Herby Angel.