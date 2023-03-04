By afaqs! news bureau
India scores 130 shortlists at Spikes Asia 2023

Leo Burnett leads with 26 shortlists

India has scored 130 shortlists with Leo Burnett leading the country's charge with 26 shortlists followed by VMLY&R with 19 and Ogilvy's 12. Here is the breakdown

Brand Experience and Activation

BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD (4)
VMLY&R for Unipads – Adeli (3)
Ogilvy for Mondelez India – Shah Rukh – My –Ad (2)
BBDO India for Ariel – Ariel Long Term (1)
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack (1)
VMLY&R for Unilever – Smart Fill (1)
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (1)
Leo Burnett for Airtel – Airtel 175Replayed (1)
Leo Burnett for Oreo - #BringBack2011 (1)
LoweLintas Mumbai/MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – Handwashing Kebabs (1)

Creative Commerce

McCann Worldgroup India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun ka Lifafa (3)
VMLY&R for Unilever – Smart Fill (2)

Creative Data

Leo Burnett for MPL – Billion Cheers Jersey (1)
Leo Burnett for Airtel - Airtel 175Replayed (1)

Creative Effectiveness

DDB Mudra for McDonald’s – Eatqual (1)
Lowe Lintas Mumbai and MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – H is for Handwashing (1)
DDB Mudra for Stayfree – Stayfree Daughters Day ’21 (1)
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD (1) 

Design

VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack (3)

DDB Mudra for Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown (2)
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (1)

Digital Craft

Dentsu Creative for Vice World News – The Unfiltered History Tour (1)
Ogilvy for Mondelez India – Shah Rukh – My –Ad (2)

Direct

Kinnect Mumbai/FCB India, Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat (3)
Ogilvy for Mondelez India – Shah Rukh – My – Ad (2)
McCann Worldgroup India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun ka Lifafa (2)
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (1)
FCB India for UNAIDS – Unbox Me (1)
DDB Mudra for Indeed – The Hire (1)
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD (1)

Entertainment

Dentsu Creative for Global Esports – The Protest March (3)

Film

The Womb Communications for Truecaller – Red is the new Black (4)
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Clinic (2)
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Airport (1)
Law & Kenneth Saatchi for Zepto – Indian Stretchable Time (1)
Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi for Zepto – Restaurant (1)
Leo Burnett for Spotify – Traffic (1)
Leo Burnett for Airtel – Airtel 175Replayed (1)
Leo Burnett for Burger King – The Great Celebrity Hack (1)
Leo Burnett for Oreo - #BringBack2011 (1)
Creativeland Digital Technology for Netflix India – Netflix Playback 2022 (The Return of the Fanverse) (1)
Wunderman Thompson for The Times of India – The Idea of India (1)
MullenLowe Lintas for Google Voice – Voicing some questions is as important as getting their answers #SEARCHFORCHANGE (1)

Film Craft

Weiden + Kennedy / Early Man Film for Jindal Steel – The Steel of Oman (1)
Brand David Communication / Good Morning Film for Parachute – Parachute Kalpavriksha (1)

Healthcare

Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (5)
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack (1)
VMLY&R for Unipads – Adeli (2)
LoweLintas Mumbai/MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – Handwashing Kebabs (1)
Ogilvy for MTV – Memory Karaoke (1)

 

Industry Craft

Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (2)
DDB Mudra for Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown (1)

Innovation

Dentsu Creative for TVS Motor Company – The Responsible Manhole (1)
VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack (1)


Media

FCB India for UNAIDS – Unbox Me (2)
Kinnect Mumbai/FCB India, Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat (2)
Ogilvy for Mondelez India – Shah Rukh – My – Ad (2)
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (1)
BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD (1)
LoweLintas Mumbai/MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – Handwashing Kebabs (1)
Dentsu Creative for The Indian Express – News Beyond Views (1)

Mobile
Dentsu Creative for TVS Motor Company – The Responsible Manhole (1)

Music
No shortlists from India

Outdoor

VMLY&R for Maxx Flash – The Killer Pack (3)
McCann Worldgroup India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank – Shagun ka Lifafa (1)
LoweLintas Mumbai/MullenLowe Singapore for Unilever – Handwashing Kebabs (1)
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (1)

PR

Kinnect Mumbai/FCB India, Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat (3)
FCB India for UNAIDS – Unbox Me (2)
VMLY&R for Unipads – Adeli (1)
Dentsu Creative for Bharat Matrimony – Pehle Padhai Phir Shaadi (1)
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (1)

Print and Publishing

DDB Mudra for Charlie Chaplin Museum Foundation – A Silent Frown (2)

Radio and Audio:
No shortlists from India.


Social and Influencer

Kinnect Mumbai/FCB India, Delhi for SOS Children’s Villages India – Chatpat (4)
Leo Burnett for Oreo - #BRINGBACK2011 (2)
Ogilvy for Mondelez India – Shah Rukh – My – Ad (2)
DDB Mudra for MTV India – BOTHARD (1)
Dentsu Creative for Global Esports – The Protest March (1)
FCB India for UNAIDS – Unbox Me (1)

Strategy and Effectiveness

BBDO India for Ariel – See Equal #SHARETHELOAD (3)
Leo Burnett for Whisper – The Missing Chapter (2)
Leo Burnet for Whisper – Keep Girls in School (1)
Leo Burnett for Oreo - #BRINGBACK2011 (1)
PepsiCo India for Lay’s – Changing Entrenched Snacking Behaviours To Drive Exponential Growth (1)
VMLY&R Commerce for Unilever – Smart Fill (1) 

