Here are the 10-most watched regional language ads on YouTube in 2021

Sunlight Boishakhi Rongeen (Bangla) topped the list with over 5.42 million views.
YouTube yesterday (21 Jan ‘22) released the year 2021’s top 10 most-watched ads in regional languages. The annual regional ads leaderboard features ads across six languages – Marathi, Telugu, Bangla, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada – and represents a mix of both national and regional marketers across industries.
With nearly half of all India internet users preferring content exclusively in regional languages[ Google/Kantar, Indic Preference Research, Jan.2021] this listing reinforces the increasing adoption of digital by brands to engage with this large and growing consumer base to unlock growth.
Sapna Chadha, VP, Marketing, India & South East Asia, Google, said, “Today, an overwhelming 93 per cent of YouTube viewers prefer to watch content in an Indic language of their choice. Increasingly, brands are responding to the importance of their consumers’ language preferences and creating engaging advertising in these to enhance their connect. In prioritizing for language, businesses are thus not just creating customer delight but also achieving better business outcomes.”
Describing the thinking behind the Bengali language ‘Live Life in Colour’ series for Sunlight, Nitish Bhalotia, GM Fabric Cleaning, HUL, said, “With our new purpose – encouraging people to “Live Life in Colour – we decided to launch a series of YouTube-only music videos during the most important moments of the Bengali festive calendar.”
“The first was the Jiboner Rong campaign during the Pujos in 2020, and its enormous success led us to launch Boishakhi Rongeen during Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year). For both these films, we worked with well known and new talent from the Bengali film and creative industry and the content became viral in no time. Not surprisingly, post these campaigns, there’s been a sequential improvement in sales growth, market share, and in the number of households buying Sunlight.”
Speaking about their campaign, Vineet Sharma, Category Director-Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India, said, “With the increasing digitization and smartphone adoption, there is an appetite for regional content and that has given brands an opportunity to connect with their audience in their preferred language across different markets. With localized creative storytelling, we focused on creating a consumer connection with our regional audience and increase brand relevance in our core markets.”