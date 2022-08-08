Hero MotoCorp tells youth not to fall for fads, listen to their heart

The company’s latest ad for its newly launched scooter - Destini 125 XTEC - tells consumers, #KhudKiSunLe.
Hero MotoCorp wants consumers to choose their scooter and destiny themselves. The company’s latest ad for its newly launched scooter - Destini 125 XTEC - tells consumers, #KhudKiSunLe.
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, the brand ambassador, raps in this ad campaign, which is “engineered to be an enlightening instrument intended to help the youth to rationalise societal expectations of fitting into the widely acknowledged definition of being acceptable.”
The ad has been conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup and directed by Anupam Mishra.
The ad targets a young, millennial audience. The kind that’s been forced to follow a degree programme against their wishes, or in the hopes of a fat pay cheque. One that wants to get an eyebrow piercing because of its cool quotient, or those who may get influenced by a crypto bro.
“Poori life jeeyega kya, kisi ke sun ke,” Chaturvedi asks the viewers. (Will you live your entire life based on what others tell you to do?)
The company launched the scooter in April this year. This is the company’s third scooter - it already has Maestro and Pleasure+. While actor Ranbir Kapoor endorses Maestro, Pleasure+ is endorsed by his actress wife Alia Bhatt.
The theme of the ad for Pleasure+, featuring Bhatt that was released earlier this year, was on similar lines. The ad for Pleasure+, a scooter targeted at women, was meant to dispel gender stereotypes associated with female riders.
Both the ads want to nudge society towards having a fresh perspective, and not go by set rules or stereotypes. And, for this reason, the brand has aptly chosen to make its brand ambassadors rap.
In the ads for Destini and Pleasure+, Chaturvedi and Bhatt, stars of Gully Boy that is loosely based on a rap artist, break into a rap.