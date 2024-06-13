Hero Vired uses comic storytelling to commemorate Father's Day, signifying their guidance and love

Karan, a learner from the gaming and esports program, commented, “I never imagined my dad would support my decision to pursue an unconventional profession like gaming. Yet, he once advised me to follow the path I felt was right for me, and that advice changed my life. It taught me to trust myself and be confident in my choices. Gaming is the direction I want to pursue, and I owe it all to my father. While we often give very little credit to our fathers, I believe they play a significant role in shaping who we become.”