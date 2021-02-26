HiCare appoints Code7:Tech as its Creative and Digital Agency

Following the mandate, the Code7:Tech team will take charge of the brand building, digital development and customer engagement strategies for the company.
HiCare, India’s leading provider for residential and commercial pest management solutions, has awarded all their digital duties to Code7:Tech.
Following the mandate, the Code7:Tech team will take charge of the brand building, digital development and customer engagement strategies for the company and ensure their brand awareness and visibility transpires in a positive parabolic manner.
For HiCare, Code7:Tech will look over all Key Performance Indicators and optimize HiCare’s Digital campaigns for SEO as well as SEM along with improving their Social Media content accordingly. This association will also see to it that an omnichannel media output strategy is created and implemented creatively thereby improving consumer engagement for the brand on social media and otherwise.
Code7:Tech is a marketing agency focused on providing digital and technical solutions. They offer SEO, SEM, SMO and SMM services. At Code7:tech, they excel at developing customised, user friendly web, desktop and mobile applications to suit your brand voice. They are mission-driven to design impressive applications that cater to your business needs.
HiCare a leading hygiene brand that specializes in pest control, home cleaning, bird netting and disinfection. With a legacy of 3 decades of experience, they are trusted by 30 lakh families and 300+ corporates. They look at the environment as their responsibility and that's why they are India's only pest control company that works on the international hygiene standards. HiCare uses government approved innovative and safe chemicals that makes them India's most trusted pest control service provider. They also have expertise to deliver safe and delightful experience to customers every time through their 24×7 digital presence.
Saad Merchant, co-founder, Code7:Tech commented, “As one of the only brands to take up Digitisation in the otherwise unorganised sector of Pest Control businesses in India, HiCare stands out owing to their Professional approach and Trend-setting attitude. It is a great opportunity for us to partner up with them. Our creative communications and digital expertise will help optimise and improve the brand’s marketing. We’re excited to be awarded their creative and digital mandate and we will work towards building the brand presence even stronger.”
Pinakin Shah, chief digital officer, HiCare Services Pvt. Ltd commented, “In our journey to strengthen and enhance our digitally driven pest control company we cannot imagine a better partner than CODE7, they match up to the energy and persistently growing attitude. We look forward to creating an impeccable hygiene and pest service brand, together.