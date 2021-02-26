HiCare appoints Code7:Tech as its Creative and Digital Agency

Saad Merchant, co-founder, Code7:Tech commented, “As one of the only brands to take up Digitisation in the otherwise unorganised sector of Pest Control businesses in India, HiCare stands out owing to their Professional approach and Trend-setting attitude. It is a great opportunity for us to partner up with them. Our creative communications and digital expertise will help optimise and improve the brand’s marketing. We’re excited to be awarded their creative and digital mandate and we will work towards building the brand presence even stronger.”