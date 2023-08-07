Himalaya Hair Care's 's Friendship' campaign celebrates empowerment and bonds through simple acts of kindness

The campaign's story unfolds in an office lobby, where two characters, Anu and Priya, come into focus. Anu, a nervous fresher, enters the scene for her first job interview, while Priya, a self-assured young woman, exudes confidence and grace. The film beautifully captures the essence of a supportive friendship as Priya notices Anu's anxiety and decides to offer a helping hand. With a simple gesture, she lends Anu a rubber band, instantly boosting her confidence and helping her regain her composure.