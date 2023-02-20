Himalaya rolls out a new campaign to talk about the need for a skincare routine

The TVC is about a young woman who is busy with her new job, dealing with stress, gadget exposure, extreme heat, and pollution, but hardly gets enough sleep. This lifestyle shows up on her skin, which leads to it losing its youthfulness. This is where Himalaya Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask comes to her rescue. The Sheet Mask is enriched with the exotic Edelweiss Plant Stem Cells that maintain the skin’s barrier and keep it smooth. An exotic plant that grows in the Alpine environments, Edelweiss braves the harsh weather conditions to thrive on the mountainside. It is this property of Edelweiss that is used in the Himalaya Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask.