Himalaya rolls out a new campaign to talk about the need for a skincare routine

Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, Bengaluru (Part of Ogilvy Group, A WPP company), the Himalaya Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask digital film promotes the need for a fast skincare routine for modern-day women, for whom life is always in hustle mode.
The TVC is about a young woman who is busy with her new job, dealing with stress, gadget exposure, extreme heat, and pollution, but hardly gets enough sleep. This lifestyle shows up on her skin, which leads to it losing its youthfulness. This is where Himalaya Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask comes to her rescue. The Sheet Mask is enriched with the exotic Edelweiss Plant Stem Cells that maintain the skin’s barrier and keep it smooth. An exotic plant that grows in the Alpine environments, Edelweiss braves the harsh weather conditions to thrive on the mountainside. It is this property of Edelweiss that is used in the Himalaya Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask.
Manik Sharma, brand manager – skin care, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “Face Sheet Mask is a new age skincare format that has very quickly become a favorite among consumers. Himalaya wants to take this opportunity and offer our consumers the boost of healthy hydration with our 100% biodegradable face sheet masks in four variants: Strawberry, Blueberry, Mulethi, and Edelweiss Plant. In this busy life, one just needs a 15-minute application of Himalaya sheet masks to get one week’s worth of serum hydration.”
Naveen Raman, EVP, South, 82.5 Communications India (South), says, “The modern-day woman today leads a fast paced and multi-dimensional life. In doing so her self-care and beauty regime get compromised. We found an apt role for the brand in the consumer’s life; that is to offer the radiance of healthy skin with a hassle-free beauty regimen.”
Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Executive Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications India (South), further elaborates, “With this TVC, we wanted to tell young women that no matter how busy they are with their professional commitments, it is always better if they can find a simple skincare routine that does not take much of their time. Himalaya Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask does that for them without interrupting their busy schedule so that they can go on chasing their dreams and keep having fun!”
CREDITS
Client – The Himalaya Wellness Company
Brand – Himalaya Youth Eternity Face Sheet Mask
Agency – 82.5 Communications Pvt Ltd
Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer - Kapil Arora
Chief Strategy Officer - Anirban Mazumdar
Chief Creative Officer – Mayur Varma
EVP, South - Naveen Raman
Executive Creative Directors – Ravikumar Cherussola, Sangeetha Sampath
Creative Director - Sunil Krishnan
ACD - Vaishali Jain
Sr. Planning Director – Sai Karthik
Client Services Director – Kiran Nair
Group Account Manager – Nibedita Ghosh
Director - Vrinda Samartha
Production House - Believe Films
Executive Producer - Prasanth Varma