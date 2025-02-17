Himalaya Wellness extends RCB Women's partnership for the third year

Himalaya Wellness, a wellness brand, continues its dynamic partnership with the Women’s T20 Cricket League for the third consecutive year. Strengthening its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the brand introduces a new campaign – India’s No. 1 – featuring Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, and Charlie Dean in a fun reveal.

Himalaya Wellness joins hands with RCB Women’s team as the official face care partner, bringing together its face wash range with the team’s dynamic players in a celebration of excellence, confidence, and performance.

The campaign film opens at an RCB practice session, where the players are discussing the arrival of an unexpected No. 1 new team in the league. With curiosity and suspense building, they speculate on the team’s credentials, debating its experience, track record, and expertise. Taking forward its legacy of engaging campaigns, Himalaya Wellness plays on the theme of teams and experts to bring forth a range of face washes, each tailored for a unique skincare need.

These face washes are designed to provide targeted solutions, from pimple control to dark spot clearing to skin brightening. The collection is powered by nature and science, with signature ingredients like Neem, Swarasa Turmeric & Vitamin C. Through this partnership, Himalaya’s face washes—including Purifying Neem, Dark Spot Clearing Turmeric, Brightening Vitamin C, Hydrating Aloe Vera, Oil Clear Lemon, and Pollution Detox Charcoal - take center stage, highlighting their effectiveness in skincare while celebrating the spirit of champions. The campaign intertwines the competitive spirit of the league with Himalaya’s commitment to effective skincare solutions.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women’s team for the third consecutive year in season 2025. Our long-standing association with WPL and RCB has been incredibly rewarding. With this year’s campaign, we wanted to bring an innovative twist that resonates with cricket and skincare enthusiasts. At Himalaya Wellness, we believe confidence and excellence go hand in hand, and RCB’s fearless spirit perfectly aligns with our brand ethos,” said Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director, Himalaya Wellness.

“Cricket and skincare may seem like different worlds, but they share a common truth—the right strategy makes all the difference. As India’s No.1 face wash brand, Himalaya Wellness ensures that everyone gets the right solution for their unique skin needs. Just as every player has a role that contributes to victory, every skincare solution is designed for a specific need, delivering expert care. With this campaign, we celebrate the power of expertise, whether in sports or skincare, because the right approach leads to winning results,” said Ragini Hariharan, marketing director for beauty and personal care at Himalaya Wellness.

On the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, chief operating officer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We are thrilled to enter the third year of our partnership with Himalaya Wellness. Royal Challengers Bengaluru embodies resilience, determination, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence—values that resonate with Himalaya's commitment to confidence and self-care and we look forward to further strengthening this partnership."

With this association, Himalaya Wellness will engage fans through various on-ground and digital activations. It offers a unique blend of skincare and sports, where performance meets self-care. The partnership aims to inspire young women to embrace their strength, both on and off the field, with the confidence that comes from clear, healthy skin.