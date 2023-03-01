Hindware Italian Tiles launches new campaign ‘BROKEN BUT NOT WASTE’

The campaign launch coincides with the National Tile Day on February 23, 2023 and will take this step further and look forward to scale it up in times to come. Both murals created under the ‘Broken But Not Waste’ campaign will be unveiled in New Delhi, and more murals are expected to be created across the country. This innovative project is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in promoting sustainable living and reducing waste. Additionally, Hindware has partnered with dealers, interior designers, and architects for extending the efforts of the campaign to address the tile waste issue right from the designing to end construction of a building and adopt corrective measures to reduce the impact.