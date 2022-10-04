Hoopr.ai launches music licensing platform with the #HarGharCreator campaign

The creator economy, considering the pace at which it is growing, is set to become a major contributor to the Indian economy. At this point, around 6 lakh people make a living directly through monetary gains associated with the creator ecosystem and this will continue to rise. The creator economy rose from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $6.5 billion in 2019 and to $9.7 billion in 2020. This growth has seen continuous increase even during COVID with many people becoming full-time creators across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and other short video apps.