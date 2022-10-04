Hoopr.ai launches music licensing platform with the #HarGharCreator campaign

Company aims to solve the problem faced by India’s 80mn+ content creators in sourcing copyright safe music for their videos.
Hoopr.ai, India's biggest music licensing platform has launched a new campaign called #HarGharCreator with an ad to celebrate and empower creators across India.
Hoopr.ai is solving a billion-dollar problem faced by content creators and businesses every day – that of discovering and licensing the right music for their videos. India’s 80 mn+ creator community comprises vloggers, podcasters, gamers, filmmakers, live-streamers, and influencers creating audio-visual content on a variety of topics. With over 25,000 tracks and sound effects, Hoopr.ai is not only enabling these creators to get specific music for their needs, but also helping them avoid copyright strikes and legal issues.
Furthermore, what’s also changing is the mindset with regards to content creation, with more people embracing it as a career choice. And that is exactly what the ad captures. In the ad, a young college student can be seen telling his strict father that he doesn’t want to be an engineer but rather a content creator. The reaction of the father makes the ad a must watch for all content creators and their families.
Thrilled with the launch, Gaurav Dagaonkar, co-founder & CEO, Hoopr.ai, shares “We are excited to roll out the #HarGharCreator campaign as part of the Hoopr platform launch. A creator is now emerging in nearly every home across India, and we want to help them find phenomenal Indian music for their videos. Apart from individual creators, the music on Hoopr is also being used by brands, enterprises, and OTT platforms, as it is cleared for use and free from any copyright strikes or takedowns.”
Speaking on the campaign launch, Meghna Mittal, co-founder & CMO, Hoopr.ai, said, “The creator economy is primed more than ever to grow, and we’re excited to support creators across India. There’s also increased awareness about the need for sourcing licensed music since the awareness on issues such as copyrights has increased. Apart from helping creators, Hoopr will also enable music creators to unlock a new source of revenue for their music.”
The creator economy, considering the pace at which it is growing, is set to become a major contributor to the Indian economy. At this point, around 6 lakh people make a living directly through monetary gains associated with the creator ecosystem and this will continue to rise. The creator economy rose from $1.7 billion in 2016 to $6.5 billion in 2019 and to $9.7 billion in 2020. This growth has seen continuous increase even during COVID with many people becoming full-time creators across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and other short video apps.
With the #HarGharCreator campaign, Hoopr.ai aims to change the way creators are perceived. The company aims to build more tools that help creators make better content and at the same time enabling musicians to monetize their music better.