How Flipkart turned iPhone 14 into the protagonist of its Big Billion Days story

Viren Noronha, who is the co-founder of Talented’s social agency ‘The New Thing’, says that the brand brief given to the agency was to make as much noise as they could while using last year as a frame of reference. He says, “The definition of noise is now self-imposed. With this brief, the noise would be to create as much hype and conversation around the iPhone 14’s severely discounted price on the Big Billion Days.”