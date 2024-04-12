How Schbang roped in Jehan Daruwala for Horlicks despite his unavailability

“We found a photographer who used to be an ex-employee who could go to London and just take photos of Jehan Daruwala. We then used these photos to morph and do a green screen shoot with a body double (actor) and interchanged the faces. So it wasn’t planned from the get-go but we figured it out as a quick solution. The film was produced by Schbang’s in-house production house and we tied up with famous studios for this.”